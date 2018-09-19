Apple Inc. (AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. Apple posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $11.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $14.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.53.

Apple stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.81. 537,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,166,855. Apple has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $2,976,697.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,821,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,400 shares of company stock valued at $81,052,754. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 76.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $133,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

