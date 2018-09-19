Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Head-To-Head Review

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: CHMI) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 88.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 13.55% 4.80% 3.44% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 147.31% 10.42% 1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.22%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.24 billion 3.26 $182.49 million $1.74 10.06 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $42.05 million 6.95 $47.35 million $2.22 8.32

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio comprises 115 Marriott-branded hotels and 126 Hilton-branded hotels.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.