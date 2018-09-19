AppFolio Inc (APPF) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.46% of AppFolio worth $30,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 15.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. AppFolio Inc has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.64 and a beta of 0.86.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

