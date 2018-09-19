Anthem (ANTM) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANTM. Citigroup lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anthem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.79.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $270.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Anthem has a one year low of $179.40 and a one year high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. analysts forecast that Anthem will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $4,820,373.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $66,218.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,157.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,988 shares of company stock worth $6,812,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 884.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

