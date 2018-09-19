Andra AP fonden Acquires Shares of 62,900 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,900 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $288,674,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 79.8% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,041,717 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $569,963,000 after buying an additional 1,794,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,724,888 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,755,165,000 after buying an additional 1,427,595 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 722.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,346 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $171,233,000 after buying an additional 1,240,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,315.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,187,935 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $167,521,000 after buying an additional 1,104,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.63 and a 1 year high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.86 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $2,562,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,504,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,250 shares of company stock worth $15,310,560. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.48.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

