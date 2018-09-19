Andra AP fonden Acquires Shares of 145,000 Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,000. Andra AP fonden owned 0.10% of Leidos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 842.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 27,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 40.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 533,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,452,000 after buying an additional 152,569 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $4,753,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

LDOS opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

