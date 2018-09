Analyzing Virtra (VTSI) and Manchester United (MANU)

Virtra (NYSE: MANU) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtra and Manchester United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtra $15.65 million 2.70 $2.05 million N/A N/A Manchester United $737.29 million 1.29 $49.68 million $0.27 87.96

Manchester United has higher revenue and earnings than Virtra.

Profitability

This table compares Virtra and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtra 14.42% N/A N/A Manchester United 0.37% 7.94% 2.61%

Volatility and Risk

Virtra has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Virtra and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtra 0 0 2 0 3.00 Manchester United 0 2 1 0 2.33

Virtra presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Manchester United has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.58%. Given Virtra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtra is more favorable than Manchester United.

Dividends

Manchester United pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Virtra does not pay a dividend. Manchester United pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manchester United has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manchester United beats Virtra on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtra

VirTra, Inc., formerly VirTra Systems, Inc., is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. Its products include V-300 Simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen with video capability for simulation training; V-180 Simulator, a 180 degree screen with video capability; V-100 Simulator, a single-screen-based simulator system; V-ST Simulator, a single screen simulated shooting range simulator with the ability to scale to multiple screens; V-Author Software, which allows users to create, edit and train with content specific to agency’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons, and Return Fire Device, a Threat-Fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products ranging from coffee mugs to bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it markets mobile and content to its followers through its Website, www.manutd.com, and associated mobile properties. Further, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, European competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Additionally, it offers a direct to consumer mobile application in approximately 168 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 75,457 seats. The company was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

