Analyzing Aramark (ARMK) and Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

Aramark (NASDAQ: TAST) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Aramark has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aramark and Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $14.60 billion 0.72 $373.92 million $1.77 24.21 Carrols Restaurant Group $1.09 billion 0.49 $7.15 million $0.20 73.25

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Carrols Restaurant Group. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrols Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aramark and Carrols Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 3 5 0 2.63 Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aramark presently has a consensus price target of $47.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Aramark.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.26% 17.37% 3.69% Carrols Restaurant Group 1.00% 8.53% 2.48%

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Carrols Restaurant Group does not pay a dividend. Aramark pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Aramark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Aramark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aramark beats Carrols Restaurant Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, plant operations, energy and supply chain management, and purchasing. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

