Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Halfords Group (HFD)

9/13/2018 – Halfords Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/4/2018 – Halfords Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/4/2018 – Halfords Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.17) to GBX 350 ($4.56). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/4/2018 – Halfords Group was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 380 ($4.95) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 360 ($4.69).

8/23/2018 – Halfords Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.17) price target on the stock.

Shares of HFD stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 345.60 ($4.50). 548,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,717. Halfords Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 305.40 ($3.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 380.50 ($4.96).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

