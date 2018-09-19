Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (LON: RDSB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/14/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,980 ($38.82) to GBX 3,130 ($40.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B was given a new GBX 2,880 ($37.51) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,890 ($37.64) to GBX 2,920 ($38.04). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/11/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($42.99) price target on the stock.
- 9/11/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($42.99) to GBX 3,100 ($40.38). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/11/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.47) price target on the stock.
- 9/5/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,411 ($31.41) to GBX 2,830 ($36.86). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B was given a new GBX 3,300 ($42.99) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($36.47) to GBX 2,900 ($37.78). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B stock opened at GBX 2,549.67 ($33.21) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 52-week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.09).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.
