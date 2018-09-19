Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (LON: RDSB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/14/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,980 ($38.82) to GBX 3,130 ($40.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B was given a new GBX 2,880 ($37.51) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,890 ($37.64) to GBX 2,920 ($38.04). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/11/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($42.99) price target on the stock.

9/11/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($42.99) to GBX 3,100 ($40.38). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.47) price target on the stock.

9/5/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,411 ($31.41) to GBX 2,830 ($36.86). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B was given a new GBX 3,300 ($42.99) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($36.47) to GBX 2,900 ($37.78). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B stock opened at GBX 2,549.67 ($33.21) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 52-week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.09).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

