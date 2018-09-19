Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Manx Telecom (MANX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Manx Telecom (LON: MANX) recently:

9/17/2018 – Manx Telecom had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2018 – Manx Telecom had its price target lowered by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.21). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/12/2018 – Manx Telecom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 225 ($2.93).

9/12/2018 – Manx Telecom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/31/2018 – Manx Telecom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON MANX traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 171.50 ($2.23). 85,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,925. Manx Telecom PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 172 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 209 ($2.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th.

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

