Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kimberly Clark (KMB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB):

9/6/2018 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Kimberly Clark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/31/2018 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $102.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/30/2018 – Kimberly Clark was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/16/2018 – Kimberly Clark was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

8/16/2018 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $103.00 to $108.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Kimberly Clark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2018 – Kimberly Clark was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

8/8/2018 – Kimberly Clark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark has outpaced the industry in the past three months, which can be attributable to the company’s robust cost-saving efforts. To this end, the company is progressing well with its FORCE and 2018 Global Restructuring plans, which is also evident from management’s enhanced savings target. Also, the company’s focus on its three core strategies, which helped drive sales growth in second-quarter 2018, bodes well. However, the company continues to battle higher input costs. Commodity cost inflation of $200 million, stemming from greater costs of pulp and other raw materials, hurt Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter and compelled management to raise its commodity-inflation view to a range of $675-$775 million for 2018. This, along with expectations of currency woes led to a lowered sales and earnings outlook. Apart from this, Kimberly-Clark also remains troubled by lower net selling prices.”

8/3/2018 – Kimberly Clark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $123.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 313.8% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

