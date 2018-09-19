Analysts Set Western Digital Corp (WDC) Price Target at $100.14

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Digital to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen cut Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Digital from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th.

In other news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $82,127.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 2,233 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $153,496.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at $13,139,925.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,772 shares of company stock worth $2,298,763. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 16,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 437.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.37. 184,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,879. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.90. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

