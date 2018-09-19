Analysts Set SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Price Target at $139.17

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $191,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,427.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $28,737.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,967.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,057 shares of company stock valued at $775,749. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Integre Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.86. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $92.22 and a twelve month high of $141.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

