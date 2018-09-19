Analysts Set SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Target Price at $21.20

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on SpartanNash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $256,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SpartanNash by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 29.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 569,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in SpartanNash by 22.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $729.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

