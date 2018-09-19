Analysts Set Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (RHHBY) PT at $34.50

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,912,000 after purchasing an additional 591,921 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter worth about $3,073,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 28.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 497,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 110,858 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter worth about $2,218,000. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter worth about $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,310. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.