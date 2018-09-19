Analysts Set Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Target Price at $7.50

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHLD. TheStreet lowered Maiden from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Maiden from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,783,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Maiden by 9.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,524,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 304,687 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Maiden by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,437,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 141,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

MHLD opened at $2.92 on Friday. Maiden has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $713.69 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Maiden will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Maiden’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

