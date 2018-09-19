Analysts Set Baozun Inc (BZUN) PT at $46.21

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77,384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Baozun by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 152,591 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 42,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,123. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 3.73. Baozun has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

