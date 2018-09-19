Analysts Expect Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to post sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Packaging Corp Of America reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.22.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $107.39 and a 12 month high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

