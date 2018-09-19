Analysts Expect Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Interpublic Group of Companies reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. 2,026,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,762. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

In related news, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

