Analysts Expect Groupon Inc (GRPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.09. Groupon posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Groupon from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $5,730,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,720,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 473.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 8,663,418 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $37,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,790,452 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,865,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,507,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 6,713,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,209,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Groupon has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

