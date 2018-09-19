Analysts Expect Fortinet Inc (FTNT) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Fortinet had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $77,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $579,299.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $156,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,570 shares of company stock valued at $13,358,587 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 55.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 417,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 149,189 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $540,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. 2,602,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,427. Fortinet has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

