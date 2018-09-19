Analysts Anticipate Worldpay Inc (WP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Worldpay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Worldpay posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worldpay will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Worldpay.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.81 million. Worldpay’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WP. Mizuho upgraded Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Worldpay to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Nomura increased their target price on Worldpay from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

WP stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,268. Worldpay has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, EVP Matt Taylor sold 22,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,221,542.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,056 shares of company stock worth $14,524,114. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,235,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,395,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,467,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,397,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

