Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,895. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.38%.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $11,298,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 196,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,220,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,733,000 after purchasing an additional 412,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

