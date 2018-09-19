Analysts Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) to Announce $2.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to announce $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.26. Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCLH. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Nomura dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. 1,402,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,615. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,068,011.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $523,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,286 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,442.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,631 shares of company stock worth $2,077,221. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224,384 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,067,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,157 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,022,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,064,000 after purchasing an additional 173,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,482,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,541,000 after purchasing an additional 840,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,095,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

