Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. German American Bancorp. reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 29.17%.

GABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. 27,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. German American Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $39.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

