Analysts Anticipate GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will announce sales of $154.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $161.48 million. GasLog posted sales of $131.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $590.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.38 million to $616.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $684.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $666.39 million to $696.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.78 million. GasLog had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GasLog in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on GasLog in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded GasLog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GasLog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GasLog by 22.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,897,000 after buying an additional 518,231 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GasLog by 11.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,079,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog during the first quarter worth $5,407,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GasLog during the second quarter worth $4,349,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in GasLog by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,349,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after buying an additional 165,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 258,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,307. GasLog has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

