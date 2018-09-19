Analysts Anticipate Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (ESES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) to announce $22.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $23.31 million. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions posted sales of $13.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions will report full year sales of $85.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.01 million to $88.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $131.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $119.14 million to $144.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Eco-Stim Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESES shares. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.27.

Shares of ESES traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 97,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 988.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,359 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 148.7% in the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 497,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 297,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,718 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

