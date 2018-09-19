Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $3.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.04 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.57 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $5,976,978.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,447.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $1,112,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,279 shares of company stock worth $27,384,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,036.8% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,825 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,433,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,003,000 after purchasing an additional 520,318 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $232,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

