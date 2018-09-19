Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CMS Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

CMS traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 237,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,847. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $138,615.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $48,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,361,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after buying an additional 200,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,023,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 54,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in CMS Energy by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.