AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmTrust Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a $14.58 rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised AmTrust Financial Services from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut AmTrust Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.92.

AFSI opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. AmTrust Financial Services has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

In related news, SVP Ariel Gorelik sold 4,244 shares of AmTrust Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $61,707.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in AmTrust Financial Services during the first quarter worth $133,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in AmTrust Financial Services during the second quarter worth $146,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in AmTrust Financial Services during the second quarter worth $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmTrust Financial Services during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AmTrust Financial Services by 40.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers compensation insurance to small businesses that operate in low and medium hazard classes and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products to small businesses.

