AMP Capital Investors Ltd Takes $3.39 Million Position in Spotify (SPOT)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,628,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,884,000.

Get Spotify alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Spotify in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spotify from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Spotify from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $175.52 on Wednesday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $135.51 and a twelve month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.