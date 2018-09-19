AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $3.20 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (AER)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at $224,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AER stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.93. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Several research firms recently commented on AER. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stephens lowered AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.
AerCap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
