AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $2.80 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 7.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

