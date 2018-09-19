AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Insider Sells $2,442,830.25 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider John Wesley Hardin sold 29,955 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $2,442,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,324. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,178,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,749,000 after buying an additional 1,922,878 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AMETEK by 1.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,100,000 after buying an additional 78,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in AMETEK by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,436,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,311,000 after buying an additional 179,026 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,792,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,516,000 after buying an additional 48,755 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 17.1% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,212,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,618,000 after buying an additional 323,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

