American Software (AMSWA) PT Lowered to $13.00

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $17.50 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

AMSWA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $12.00 on Monday. American Software has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $405.47 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.72.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,626 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $97,600.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 10,300 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $134,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,759 over the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

