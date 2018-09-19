American Equity Investment Life (AEL) versus Metlife (MET) Head to Head Analysis

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE: MET) and Metlife (NYSE:MET) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Equity Investment Life and Metlife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 3 3 0 2.50 Metlife 0 8 7 0 2.47

American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.18%. Metlife has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Metlife’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metlife is more favorable than American Equity Investment Life.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Metlife shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Metlife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Metlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 11.14% 12.32% 0.53% Metlife 6.12% 9.17% 0.73%

Risk and Volatility

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metlife has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Metlife pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Equity Investment Life pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metlife pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Equity Investment Life has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Metlife has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Metlife’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.89 billion 0.84 $174.64 million $3.16 11.46 Metlife $62.09 billion 0.75 $4.01 billion $4.50 10.40

Metlife has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life. Metlife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Equity Investment Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Metlife on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was founded in 1995 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc. engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, tort settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability, as well as small business owners' property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides fixed annuities and pension products; medical and credit insurance products; variable, universal, term, endowment, and whole life insurance products; variable, and fixed and indexed-linked annuities; and protection against costs of long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP. The company serves individuals, corporations and their employees, and other institutions through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and other organizations, as well as through career agency, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokerage, and other third-party distribution and e-commerce channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.