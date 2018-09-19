American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. FMR LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 413.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,250,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,237,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,771 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 25.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,308,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,377,000 after acquiring an additional 872,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,136,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,189,000 after acquiring an additional 862,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in American Electric Power by 389.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,470,000 after acquiring an additional 775,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.09. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

