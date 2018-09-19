Ameren Corp (AEE) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Ameren were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 178.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,519,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,226 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 6,321.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,518 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 48.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,145,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,535,000 after acquiring an additional 702,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 74.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,638,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.21.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Ameren had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 64.66%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

