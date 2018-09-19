Amedisys Inc (AMED) Receives $85.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $126.30.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $37,483.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $123,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1,086.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.