Amarin (AMRN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMRN. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.94. Amarin has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 26,942 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $80,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 73,738 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,745,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

