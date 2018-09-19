Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an exploration and production company which focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the eastern portion of the Anadarko Basin. Alta Mesa Resources Inc., formerly known as SILVER RUN ACQ, is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.70 target price on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alta Mesa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

NASDAQ AMR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. 1,331,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Alta Mesa Resources has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Alta Mesa Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L acquired 311,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,555.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,133,911 shares of company stock valued at $18,294,607. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,013,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,818,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

