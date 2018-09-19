Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,170.00 price objective (up from $1,050.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,313.72.

Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,167.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $819.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $924.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

