Allstate Corp (ALL) EVP Sells $1,039,618.05 in Stock

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ALL opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $88.29 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11,436.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 146,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allstate from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.