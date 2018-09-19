Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) EVP Sells $88,020.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,012.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDRX. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 152,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 41,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.