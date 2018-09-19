Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Leerink Swann cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report issued on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Larsen now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDRX. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 152,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 41,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,012.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

