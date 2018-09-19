ALLETE Inc (ALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,129. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 70.22%.

In related news, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $302,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $62,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $487,864 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ALLETE by 1,051.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

