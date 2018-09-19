Allergan plc (AGN) Receives $212.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $232.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

In other Allergan news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi purchased 900 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Allergan by 3,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.73. 78,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Allergan has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $223.04.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

