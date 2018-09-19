Alcoa Corp (AA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550,244 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.65% of Alcoa worth $57,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alcoa by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 15.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 262.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Alcoa by 925.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 123,015 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Alcoa stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Alcoa Corp has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

