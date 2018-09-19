Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (AATG) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AATG traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.69 ($0.01). Albion Technology and General VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 69.89 ($0.91).
Albion Technology and General VCT Company Profile
